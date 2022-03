WHATELY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Whately Fire Department helped free a rescue dog that got its paw lodged into the step of a semi-truck.

The South Deerfield Fire District and Whately Police also helped to free the dog.

Officials said that after some cutting and with some patience, she was back on her feet.

