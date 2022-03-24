School, city leaders celebrate Central High Girls Basketball

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield Superintendent Daniel Warwick honored the Central High School Girls Basketball Team for winning the MIAA Division One State Championship.

The young ladies were also honored by Principal Tad Tokarz, Athletic Director Dwayne Early, and Coach James Gee for their 43 to 40 victory over Andover.

Mayor Sarno praised the team for their skills both on and off the court.

“I’m so proud of these young ladies. They’ve excelled on and off the court and they’re such great, great people, great personalities. and central really is the home of scholars and champions,” said Mayor Sarno.

Mayor Sarno said he was able to attend a number of the girls’ games this season. The mayor also presented the team with a key to the city, Thursday, something he says he doesn’t do very often.

