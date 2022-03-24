Advertisement

School, city leaders celebrate Central High Girls Basketball

School, city leaders celebrate Central High Girls Basketball
By Robin Kimble and Olivia Hickey
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield Superintendent Daniel Warwick honored the Central High School Girls Basketball Team for winning the MIAA Division One State Championship.

The young ladies were also honored by Principal Tad Tokarz, Athletic Director Dwayne Early, and Coach James Gee for their 43 to 40 victory over Andover.

Mayor Sarno praised the team for their skills both on and off the court.

“I’m so proud of these young ladies. They’ve excelled on and off the court and they’re such great, great people, great personalities. and central really is the home of scholars and champions,” said Mayor Sarno.

Mayor Sarno said he was able to attend a number of the girls’ games this season. The mayor also presented the team with a key to the city, Thursday, something he says he doesn’t do very often.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mass. Gov. Lt. Gov. celebrate Make Ready Program
Mass. Gov. Lt. Gov. celebrate Make Ready Program
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: Mar. 24
Milder temperatures and more sun on tap Friday
Another round of rain tonight, then a nice end to the week
Homework House received a generous donation for their programs.
Homework House receives donation from Mass. State Police