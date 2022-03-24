Springfield man killed in Hadley crash

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following an early morning crash in Hadley.

Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, said emergency crews were called to the area of 143 Mill Valley Road around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Shortly before the crash, an officer reportedly saw a vehicle make a wide turn from Route 9 onto Mill Valley Road and briefly leave the road and drive over the grass. The officer tried to catch up to the vehicle and saw it fail to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of South Maple Street and Mill Valley Road.

Loisel added that the officer then activated the cruiser’s lights to try and stop the vehicle when it accelerated out of the officer’s view. A short time later, the officer came upon the crash after the vehicle had left the road and hit a tree. Firefighters and an ambulance were then called to the scene.

The driver, a 25-year-old Springfield man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.