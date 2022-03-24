Springfield School Committee set to make mask decision next week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -We’re keeping an eye on the school mask decisions still being made in western Mass.

We’ve learned Holyoke Public Schools will go mask optional starting Friday, The Northampton school committee is meeting Thursday night about their mandate. But where does Springfield schools stand?

“Do you think the indoor mask mandate should be lifted or not?” We asked.

“Umm, I don’t think so, because not all the kids are vaccinated yet. So I just feel like, just a little longer,” said one Springfield mom.

The reaction of one Springfield mom who does not wish to be on-camera. On whether the school district should lift its mask mandate or not. We learned the Springfield School Committee will be making that decision at a meeting next week.

“Say if they do lift it, would you still send your kids to school with a mask?” we asked.

“Yes, because my kids are not vaccinated. So I would still send them to protect them,” said one Springfield mom.

Looking at other school districts where the mask requirement has remained in place, Holyoke public schools set out a letter to parents on Tuesday after the school committee voted to make face coverings are optional.

In the letter it said in part:

…Beginning on Friday, March 25, Holyoke Public Schools will no longer require students, staff, and visitors to wear face masks while in school buildings or on school buses.

Over in Northampton parents and students rallied on Wednesday calling on the school district to end the mandate. A vote is expected Thursday night.

As COVID-19 cases have significantly dropped, One Chicopee grandmother believes masks should not be a thing in schools at all.

“Children need to breathe. They need to see the expression on their teacher’s faces. How are they going to learn how to read and write? Especially the younger children if you can’t see how you’re pronouncing words,” said Chicopee grandmother Mary Ruth Stocking.

As for Springfield, we’re told the city’s health and human services commissioner will be making her recommendation to the school committee. Then a vote on face masks is expected on March 31st.

