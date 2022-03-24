Town by Town: Mar. 24

(WGGB/WSHM) - An event in Holyoke will honor people and organizations making a difference in the region.

BusinessWest Magazine is hosting its annual “Difference Makers” gala at The Log Cabin Thursday night.

There are eight honorees this year, including the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts, Ted Hebert, and former Mass. Supreme Judicial Court Justice John Greaney.

In West Springfield, the Western Mass. Home and Garden Show is officially open for the weekend.

A ribbon cutting was held Thursday afternoon at Eastern States Exposition fairgrounds.

The show runs from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $10 and children age 12 and under are free.

Author Erin Chrusciel paid a visit to a classroom at MGM Head Start in Springfield to read her new book, “Who Built My Ziggy-Zaggy School.”

“Watching all the local people who were working so hard on this building was really moving, so I imagined it as a book,” Chrusciel explained.

The book is inspired by Chrusciel’s time as a photographer when she documented the construction of the MGM Head Start building.

In the book, a five-year-old named Tyeka takes readers through the process of building her school.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.