Ukrainian refugee family in Agawam describes experiences from war-torn homeland

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday marked one month since Russia invaded Ukraine, and people continue to flee the country, leaving everything behind.

One family has just arrived here in western Massachusetts and will be staying with family in Agawam.

Slavic and Luba Gun still have a lot to figure out as they start their lives over here in America. They said that they hope to be able to enroll their kids in school, but for now, they are just grateful for the opportunity to be here safely with their kids.

“Four o’clock in the morning, you could hear shootings in the background,” said Slavic Gun, translated by their cousin Mark Salagornik.

Slavic and Luba Gun shared their story with Western Mass News after fleeing their country with their five children. They arrived in Agawam on Saturday, each carrying only one backpack of clothes.

With Mark translating for them, Slavic told us that after hearing the shots, he went to fill his car with gas in case the family needed to escape.

“There was a 4 hour-long wait to get to the gas station,” Mark translated for Slavic. “When he was there, he heard a loud sound as if a jet flew by, but then he looked up and realized it was a huge rocket.”

He said that he was able to get fuel at a friend’s house who had extra, and the next morning, they could hear anti-rocket defense systems going off and explosions.

“He opened up his shades quickly to see what was happening. During this time, the child ran up to the window,” Mark translated for Luba. “The explosion was so big and so loud that their flower in their living room, the ground from the edges, crumbled and was falling on the floor from the vibrations.”

After that, they packed their bags.

“...and they left right away,” Mark translated for Luba. “They didn’t wait for the second rocket.”

Their family in Agawam helped them out with flights as they traveled from Europe to Mexico before arriving in the U.S. Slavic told us that he is thankful for how welcoming our country has been.

“When they first crossed the border, he was also very worried how the Americans and how America would treat his entrance here,” Mark translated for Slavic. “He also was pleased with that.”

The Gun family’s story has been eye-opening for Kaila Chianciola and her daughter Aubrey.

“There was a river next to their house, and they saw a bomb go right into the river,” Aubrey said. “They were able to watch it happen, and I didn’t think that was okay for them to see that, the young little kids.”

They knew that they wanted to do something to help. They organized a drive to collect donations for the Gun family.

“They essentially have nothing,” Kaila said.

“No games, nothing,” Aubrey added. “They just have to sit there, you know. There’s nothing to entertain them.”

When we asked the Gun family what they liked most here so far, they said “peace”.

If you would like to donate clothing items or gift cards, you can drop them off at JJ’s Soft Serve in Feeding Hills on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday from 3-8 p.m.

If you would like to make a monetary donation, you may do so through their GoFundMe page.

