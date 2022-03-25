Advertisement

Cheryl Clapprood sworn-in as Springfield Police Superintendent

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Hugh Zeitlin and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A ceremony was held Friday in Springfield as Cheryl Clapprood was sworn in as police superintendent.

The brief ceremony was held at Springfield City Hall this morning.

On March 1, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno appointed five city residents to the Springfield Board of Police Commssioners after the state’s supreme judicial court ruled on how the department is managed.

That allowed for the board of commissioners, instead of a single police commissioner.

