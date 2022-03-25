Getting Answers: attorney explains bail for UMass hit-and-run suspect

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Our newsroom has received several calls regarding the hit-and-run at UMass Amherst earlier this week that left a student hospitalized. Concerned viewers were wondering why the bail was set at the amount it was and what happens next.

We spoke to a criminal defense attorney who said the $5,000 bail set for the suspect, 20-year-old Jacob Delisle, is well within reason.

On Thursday, a judge ordered Delisle to be released on a $5,000 bail on the condition that he stays off the campus and does not operate a vehicle.

Our newsroom has received numerous calls from concerned viewers wondering if the amount was justified for the charges. Criminal defense attorney Don Frank told Western Mass News the bail is within reason.

“When I look at this case, frankly, $5,000 does not appear to be a low bail at all,” Frank explained.

Frank further broke down the bail statute. He said there are two reasons why a defendant would not receive bail: if they are found to be a danger to the public and if it is suspected they would not appear at their next court date.

“The Commonwealth did not request that he should be held without the right to bail because they didn’t believe he was dangerous apparently. I don’t know what factors they would have to make that case any way,” Frank noted.

In addition, Frank said after examining this case, Delisle does not appear to be a flight risk.

“And as I understand it, the defendant presented himself to police officers when they appeared at the house eventually. He didn’t flee or leave the Commonwealth,” Frank added.

Frank said it’s important to point out the purpose of the bail statute requires a person to be considered innocent until proven guilty.

“And there will be plenty of time if he is proven guilty to incarcerate if need or warranted. A bail statute is not punishment,” Frank said.

