Getting Answers: West Springfield animal hospital plans

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -We recently had a viewer reach out to us, asking about the plans for an animal hospital in West Springfield.

The viewer adds that since our initial report, they “Haven’t heard any more about it.” and we “Really need one.”

Last summer, officials from the Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Hospital in South Deerfield announced plans to open a new facility on capital drive in West Springfield. Like the South Deerfield facility, it will only service cats and dogs. We’re told construction is under way at the location.

They told us in part:

“Similar to our South Deerfield facility, the long-term goal will be 24-7 emergency and critical care services and specialty care (surgery, internal medicine, etc.) with a goal of opening this fall.”

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.