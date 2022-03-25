Gunshot victim taken into Police custody

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -New details on the shooting in Springfield Wednesday morning on St. James avenue. Police told us the gunshot victim was taken into police custody after being treated at the hospital. This, while people living in the area are calling for the city to do more to protect them.

People who witnessed what happened Wednesday morning describe a shoot-out between two men. We now know the gunshot victim had two active arrest warrants for violating his probation.

“It’s stunning, It’s scary. 10:30 in the morning,” said Springfield resident Walter Kroll.

Kroll spoke with Western Mass News after a shooting in broad daylight Wednesday morning on St. James Avenue, right in his own neighborhood.

Springfield Police with new information on Thursday said 24-year-old Amika Blake was shooting at another person when he was hit by a bullet. He was transported to the hospital. But then later arrested.

This, because Blake had two active arrest warrants for violating probation. Police said he was on probation after serving a sentence for armed robbery convictions in Springfield and East Longmeadow.

And Springfield Police arrested Blake back in November of 2020 also on St. James avenue for firearm and drug charges.

There have been many calls for an increased police presence on St. James Avenue.

But Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said the solution starts in the courts.

“You could put all the police all you want on the street. If the courts don’t back us up and keep these individuals that we arrest locked up, it just becomes ridiculous at times. We make a multitude of arrests. as you reported before many of the times these shooters are right back on the street,” said Mayor Sarno.

But, Kroll wants stepped-up patrols in his neighborhood regardless of repeat offenders back on the street.

If it’s a revolving door, then it’s a revolving door. But at least something’s happening. Make it uncomfortable for people to speed on this street,” said Kroll.

Blake is behind bars on gun and drug charges. Springfield Police said this was a targeted shooting, not a random act of violence. The Springfield Police Detective Bureau is investigating.

