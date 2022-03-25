Local wedding businesses busy as pandemic restrictions ease

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Wedding season is upon us and the industry is seeing a major boom in business this year.

Many weddings have been postponed over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but with restrictions lifted in the Bay State, the wedding industry is seeing a big boom in business.

“We are probably having the busiest wedding year we have ever had in our history,” said Log Cabin owner Peter Rosskothen.

Wedding bells are ringing and so is a sense of normalcy at The Log Cabin in Holyoke. Rosskothen told Western Mass News that they are working to fit three years of weddings into one, but despite restrictions being lifted, couples are still facing some challenges.

“The biggest frustration is finding everything. Is there enough hotel rooms for out of town guests? Are there enough photographers available? Is there a DJ available? Is there a band available? There’s only so many of us that can do stuff, so a couple is really faced into finding a balance,” Rosskothen explained.

However, couples are making adjustments.

“We are seeing Thursday weddings. We’re seeing way more Fridays and Sundays, those off-peak times, so definitely encourage our couples that want to get married this year, even into next year, to be flexible with their date,” said Log Cabin wedding planner Amanda Long.

Long said they are jam packed with weddings from April through December and are excited to welcome couples back for the full experience.

“Some of our poor couples have had to postpone their weddings two, three, sometimes four times, so we are excited for them to be able to celebrate for real this time…no fake outs,” Long explained.

While some couples have opted not to wait for restrictions to ease to tie the knot that doesn’t mean they are cancelling their celebrations.

“We are seeing a lot of one year vow renewals, so they did get married during the pandemic, their wedding is with us this year, and they are doing a one year vow renewal, so they are able to share their vows with all their family and friends in a larger setting than they were during the pandemic,” Long noted.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.