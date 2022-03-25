Longmeadow PD looking for suspicious man

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Longmeadow Police Department is looking for a suspicious man that was walking on a Converse Street property after 11:00 Thursday morning.

Police told Western Mass News the male ran away when confronted by the resident and drove ff in the Chevy Tahoe in the driveway.

Anyone that can identify the man is asked to contact Longmeadow Police on their main line of their anonymous tip line: 413-565-4199.

