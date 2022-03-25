Advertisement

Longmeadow PD looking for suspicious man

Longmeadow PD looking for suspicious man
Longmeadow PD looking for suspicious man(Image: Longmeadow Police Department)
By Olivia Hickey
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Longmeadow Police Department is looking for a suspicious man that was walking on a Converse Street property after 11:00 Thursday morning.

Police told Western Mass News the male ran away when confronted by the resident and drove ff in the Chevy Tahoe in the driveway.

Anyone that can identify the man is asked to contact Longmeadow Police on their main line of their anonymous tip line: 413-565-4199.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mass. legislators debate suspending gas tax
Mass. legislators debate temporarily suspending gas tax
UMass Amherst hit-and-run suspect arraigned
Gunshot victim taken into Police custody
Springfield School Committee set to make mask decision next week
Springfield School Committee set to make mask decision next week
Getting Answers: West Springfield animal hospital plans
Getting Answers: West Springfield animal hospital plans