Mass. legislators debate temporarily suspending gas tax

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The gas tax in Connecticut is being cut temporarily starting next month, to battle the high prices we’re facing right now. Here in Massachusetts, legislators are not in agreement on this, it seems to be an issue divided along party lines.

This move could possibly save drivers 24 cents per gallon when filling up the pump. But democrats at the statehouse are not in favor. We spoke with Governor Charlie Baker and representative Orlando Ramos about this Thursday.

“This issue came up in the house a couple of weeks ago I actually voted against the proposed amendment to cut the gas tax and hopefully the senate will do the same,” said State Representative Orlando Ramos.

Ramos told Western Mass News that is against the proposed gas tax suspension introduced by Republican lawmakers. The House of Representatives voted against the gas tax cut last week, with the state senate discussing it on Thursday.

“Right now, it’s not the time to panic. I think there are other avenues for us to be able to recover from this inflation, cutting the gas tax at this point would be disastrous for the commonwealth bond rating,” said Ramos.

We also caught up with Governor Charlie Baker. He said he supports a temporary gas tax cut, especially after Connecticut’s governor signed a three-month gas tax suspension into law, beginning in April.

“I think in many ways this is a part in point when we as a commonwealth need to step up and do some things for people who pay the bills,” said Governor Baker.

Local drivers also weighed in on the issue.

“It’s something that definitely needs to be controlled because as a high school student I don’t have the type of money to be spending this much on gas,” said driver Katie Rodriguez.

Representative Ramos said that a gas tax cut would pose issues for the bay state’s budget, which counts on the gas tax revenue.

“Such a drastic cut to the revenue of the commonwealth of Massachusetts would mean a reduction in services and other services provided by the commonwealth,” said Ramos.

He added that he understands people are looking for more relief at the pump.

“The legislature is always sensitive to the people of the commonwealth we want to do what’s right for the people, but we also have to do it in a responsible way,” said Ramos.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.