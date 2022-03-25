Northampton principal suspended over using derogatory terms

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An investigation underway in Northampton’s School District, after a comment by the high school principal sparked outrage among students and the school community.

Students told us that in emails that have been brought to light between the high school’s principal Lori Vaillancourt and a faculty member. Vaillancourt used a derogatory term describing students who spoke out against the new embedded honors program.

That meant the honors classes were held in their regular classes for math, something students say prevented honors kids from getting the curriculum they should have, causing division within the classrooms. We spoke with senior class president Kendall Reynolds who said the student union brought the concerns to the principal saying students were struggling with the embedded system, which is when Vaillancourt made the comments via email.

“I think we were very upset. Miss Vaillancourt sent out an email basically apologizing and saying she was human and hoped that we could forgive her but then she took the entire week off and in her email said she hoped that students would come into her office and talk to her but then didn’t give us an opportunity to do so or to share our concerns or how upset we were as a student body, so then we had a walkout in protest to these words,” said Reynolds.

This isn’t the first problem students have had with Vaillancourt. Reynolds said she has done other hurtful things which have been brought to light by a survey that circulated throughout the building started by an anonymous student. Now, she said, a lot of students are hoping Vaillancourt resigns.

In response to concerns raised by the school community, Superintendent John Provost sent a notice to parents reading in part quote:

“Complaints that include personnel matters will be fully and fairly investigated. I am in the process of hiring an independent investigator to gather information related to the situation. At this time, former NHS principal Nancy Athas has agreed to serve as acting principal of NHS for the next three weeks.”

Provost said the math issue will be brought before the school committee in a timely manner.

