Northampton officials discuss meeting interrupted by inappropriate video

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Northampton school committee discussed ending their mask mandate in the district when the meeting Thursday was interrupted by someone sharing a very inappropriate video.

We spoke with a parent who saw the Zoom bomb transpire and we took questions to the school committee to see how this happened.

“It was quite surprising really because I’ve heard about Zoom bombs, but I’ve never been on a call when one happens,” said Emily Boddy of Northampton.

It was a school committee meeting gone wrong on Thursday night in Northampton. The meeting’s agenda was to discuss the district’s mask policy, but during public comment, the meeting was interrupted after it appeared that someone started sharing their screen and playing a porn video. Keep in mind, there were several minors present at the meeting to share their thoughts.

Parents who attended the meeting told Western Mass News what they witnessed first-hand.

“Former school committee member Ronnie Gold was speaking during public comment and the screen I saw, the faces down the side of the screen, but then the main screen was being shared by an unrecognizable name and it didn’t get into like full-on pornographic images, but it was clearly a pornography site,” Boddy added.

Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra responded to the incident a few minutes after it happened.

“I just wanted to apologize that we were briefly Zoom bombed. I also want to thank member Serafi Cox, who very quickly acted, but I just wanted to clarify that the person who was speaking that was Ronnie Gold. That was not Ronnie Gold screen sharing. We were being Zoom bombed. I am very, very sorry about that,” Sciarra explained during the meeting.

So how did this Zoom bomb incident occur? We took our questions straight to the school committee to find out. They told us it was the screen sharing aspect that was not checked off properly in the settings.

“Apparently, if you are careful about screen sharing and you don’t allow a screen sharing option for the public, then you can prevent the Zoom bombing…Maybe were just thinking that it wasn’t happening anymore or there was some confusion about who was going to put the settings in place. There’s the mayor, there’s a superintendent, there’s a school committee secretary, I think they all thought someone else did it and then they realize ‘Oh no, they didn’t do it,’” said Northampton school committee member Gwen Agna.

Agna said the school committee is ensuring that this won’t happen again at future meetings and she told us they are very sorry for what happened. Boddy said she hopes these meetings will return to in-person soon.

“I know that the governor did extend the allowance to have the Zoom meetings. I really think it’s important to get back to the practice of having them in-person,” Boddy said.

Northampton Public School Superintendent John Provost also commented on the incident and said in a statement:

“I would like to apologize to anyone who witnessed the Zoom bombing of the last night’s School Committee Meeting. I am especially disappointed that our students who were participating in themeeting were exposed to graphic images. I would like to emphasize that the images displayed were from an unknown source and not the content of any of the participants in the meeting. I have contacted Northampton Open Media to remove the Zoom bombing content from the record of the meeting and reported the incident to the Northampton Police. This behavior does not reflect the standards of the District, and I apologize for the disrespect it shows to all those who came together last night to share their views or simply to observe the discussion.”

