Northampton School Committee votes to amend mask mandate in zoom-bombed meeting

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Northampton School Committee discussed the possibility of ending the districts mask mandate.

This, as most schools across the bay state already lifted their mandates at the end of February.

But what started as a standard meeting was interrupted by someone sharing a very inappropriate video.

Northampton is one of only a few local school districts, including Holyoke and Springfield, that still require masks.

Many parents were hoping that would change after Thursday night’s discussion, a discussion that was interrupted at one point by something that had nothing to do with wearing a mask!

“I am asking that our schools follow the science and data that has caused the vast majority of schools around the country to drop their mask mandates. it is time to go mask optional without delay,” said parent Emily Boddy.

A very even split, as the Northampton Public School Community spoke out at Thursday’s School Committee Meeting, debating whether or not to end the mask mandate. This, following a demonstration that was held Wednesday by a new volunteer organization, urging the school district to switch to a mask optional policy. The organizer of that group, took her concerns before the school committee at the meeting.

“While some parents report that kids are fine with masks, we have children among us who struggle immensely and for a myriad of reasons. the struggle is especially profound for children who are hard of hearing, who are learning to read, who have speech issues, English language learners, and those children among us with social, emotional, and mental health challenges,” said Boddy.

But other parents argue that it’s too soon to lift the mandate.

“I don’t think we have to view this as pitting some students needs against others because there have always been accommodations for students who can’t tolerate masking,” said parent Mindy Haskins.

During public comment, the meeting was interrupted. It appeared someone started sharing their screen and playing a porn video. Keep in mind, there were several minors present at the meeting to share their thoughts. Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra responded to the incident a few minutes later.

“I just wanted to apologize that we were briefly Zoom-bombed. I also want to thank member Serafi Cox, who very quickly acted. But I just wanted to clarify that the person who was speaking that was Ronnie Gold, that was not Ronnie gold screen sharing, we were being Zoom-bombed. I am very very sorry about that,” said Mayor Sciarra.

She said they changed the meeting’s settings to prevent another interruption. Public comment continued for more than 2 hours. The school committee ultimately voted to amend the mask mandate in schools starting Monday March 28th.

