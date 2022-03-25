Advertisement

State Police arrest barricaded man armed with crossbow

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESHIRE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Berkshire County man is under arrest after refusing to leave a trailer park while being armed with a crossbow.

Mass. State Police said that troopers from the Cheshire barracks were called to the Pine Valley Trailer Park on 4th Avenue in Cheshire around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to help authorities serve a restraining order against 40-year-old Timothy Tatro of Pittsfield. That order, according to State Police, stipulated that he leave the trailer park residence immediately.

As police approached the trailer, Tatro allegedly pointed a crossbow at a trooper. Local and state police then set up a perimeter around the trailer and evacuated nearby residents. The State Police Special Tactical Operations (STOP) Team, K-9 units, and negotiators were called to the scene.

State Police explained that they tried to engage Tatro in conversation throughout the night to persuade him to surrender peacefully and around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, after repeated negotiation attempts, the STOP team and a K-9 unit made entry into the trailer and took Tatro into custody without incident.

Tatro is facing charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, violation of an emergency restraining order, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and disturbing the peace. He was held at the Cheshire barracks pending his arraignment in North Adams District Court on Thursday.

