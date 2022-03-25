Staying unsettled, trending cooler over the weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s been a lovely spring day across western Mass with high temperatures around 60 for many-about 10 degrees above normal! Many in the higher terrain have seen 50s, but that is still nice for late-March. Some upper level energy moving around low pressure to our north is bringing in more cloud cover and possibly an isolated shower or two. Breezes should ramp up a bit into the evening as well.

Clouds decrease tonight and temperatures fall into the 30s. A healthy breeze lingers overnight, helping keep most spots above freezing.

Saturday begins with a little sunshine in the morning, then clouds increase quickly. More clouds will keep temperatures a bit cooler with highs in the lower to middle 50s-seasonable. A cold front approaches in the afternoon with scattered showers. There is a low risk for a thunderstorm or even a robust shower with heavy rain and some small hail or graupel. Graupel is nicknamed “soft hail” and is actually supercooled water droplets.

A deepening jet stream and upper level low will pass over New England Sunday into Monday, bringing in a surge of Arctic air! Sunday’s highs still get into the 40s, but wind gusts may top 30mph at times out of the northwest, which will make the day feel colder. A spot shower is possible or even a snow shower in the Berkshires. An Arctic front will usher in colder air Sunday night and Monday’s highs barely make it to freezing. Blustery conditions are expected as well Monday, so expect it to feel more like teens and 20s.

Cold air remains in place Tuesday, but also very dry air with mainly sunny skies. We remain breezy with temperatures about 10 degrees below normal. Temperatures continue to moderate mid to late week with highs possibly back into the 50s and 60s by late week. Spotty showers of rain or a wintry mix are possible Wednesday night, then showers look to return for Friday.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.