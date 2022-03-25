Town by Town: Mar. 25

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News went going town by town on Friday and we began in Holyoke where the Mater Dolorosa Catholic School held a penny-a-thon to raise money for a Ukraine charity.

Students would bring in pennies and drop them into classroom buckets.

Each classroom wanted to earn the most money for prizes.

The school raised a over $2,200 for charity.

In Amherst, world renowned sculptor Foon Sham spent the last week at the Amherst College dining hall, sculping a piece called “The Book of Hope.”

It’s a sculpture made to look like an open book that is constructed of hundreds of wooden blocks.

Many of the blocks have messages written on them from students of amherst college.

In Springfield, beloved Greek restaurant Le Greque reopened.

A grand reopening celebration took place Friday on the same date the restaurant originally opened 40 years ago.

The restaurant had to close down due to the pandemic as many businesses had to adjust.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.