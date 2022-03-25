UMass hires Frank Martin as next men’s basketball coach

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - UMass Amherst has chosen their new men’s basketball coach.

UMass Athletics said Friday that former South Carolina head coach Frank Martin will lead the Minutemen after spending 10 years as head coach of the Gamecocks.

UMass Athletic Director Ryan Bamford said in a statement:

“We are thrilled to welcome Frank, Anya ‘98 and the Martin family back to the Commonwealth to lead our proud basketball program.”

“This is an exciting time for Massachusetts basketball, our university and all who follow and support the Minutemen. First and foremost, Frank is a tremendous person. He is a proven winner and a highly respected coach and mentor who has forged deep relationships with the young men in his program, resulting in inspiring competitive success and a rewarding student-athlete experience. Under Coach Martin’s leadership, the future is bright for Massachusetts basketball.”

During his time at South Carolina, he led the team to their first ever NCAA Final Four in 2017. His teams also broke the record for wins in a single season with 26 wins that year.

Martin started his coaching career with Kansas State in 2007-2008 and took the Wildcats to the NCAA tournament for four of his first five seasons.

Martin said in a statement:

“Anya and I have never been more excited to call a place home like we are with UMass.”

“It is evident that there is tremendous alignment in place to win and do it the right way. We cannot wait to be in Amherst and represent that community and our incredible University. Let’s all get on this ride together, let’s dream big and let’s be relentless at making our dreams a reality.”

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.