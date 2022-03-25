Advertisement

UMass hockey begins NCAA national champion defense in Worcester

Photo of the UMass Hockey practice facility at the Mullins Center
Photo of the UMass Hockey practice facility at the Mullins Center(Western Mass News)
By Matt Sottile, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - UMass hockey will begin its national championship defense Friday in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.

The Minutemen will take the ice at the DCU Center against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 6 p.m. It’s the program’s third straight NCAA tournament appearance.

UMass enters tonight’s game after winning the Hockey East championship for the second straight year and only the second time in program history.

There should be a huge UMass presence in the stands tonight. The arena is just over 50 miles away from campus.

We caught up with one fan who made the trip east and told Western Mass News that he’s hoping UMass can run it back and bring another trophy to Amherst.

“I wasn’t here last year when they won, but hopefully if we win again, it will be a pretty crazy celebration, so I’m looking forward to something like that,” said UMass freshman Colin Burke.

UMass is led by Hobey Baker finalist and Hockey East Player of the Year Bobby Trivigno, who has tallied 20 goals and 48 points this season.

The Minutemen has never lost in the opening round of the tournament. They’re 3-0 and the Golden Gophers lead the all-time series 4-0, so something has to give.

Western Mass News will have the latest on Friday’s game online and at 10 p.m. on FOX 6 and 11 p.m. on ABC40.

