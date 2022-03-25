Uplighting added to Springfield Central Library

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Mayor Domenic Sarno and Congressman Richard Neal were at the Springfield Central Library this afternoon to celebrate the addition for new uplighting in front of the building.

Congressman Richard Neal commemorating the symbolism the lighting of the building means both inside and out.

“When people go by, I think they’ll be reminded of the beauty on the outside of the building, but also the learning that takes place inside,” said Rep. Richard Neal.

Mayor Sarno said this is part of an important project to provide more up lighting throughout the city of Springfield to highlight the historic architecture of some of the buildings such as the library as well as provide lighting for public safety.

