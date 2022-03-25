Victim of deadly Hadley crash identified
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have identified the man killed in a crash in Hadley.
Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, said that 25-year-old Gabriel Morales of Springfield died after the vehicle he was driving hit a tree on Mill Valley Road early Thursday morning.
Morales was the only person inside the vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation.
