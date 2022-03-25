Advertisement

Victim of deadly Hadley crash identified

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have identified the man killed in a crash in Hadley.

Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, said that 25-year-old Gabriel Morales of Springfield died after the vehicle he was driving hit a tree on Mill Valley Road early Thursday morning.

Morales was the only person inside the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Someone left Eeyore at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.
Bradley Airport is looking to return a lost stuffed animal to a little traveler
Uplighting added to Springfield Central Library
Uplighting added to Springfield Central Library
Principal suspended over using derogatory terms
Northampton principal suspended over using derogatory terms
Northampton School Committee votes to amend mask mandate in zoom-bombed meeting
Northampton School Committee votes to amend mask mandate in zoom-bombed meeting