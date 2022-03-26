COVID vaccine clinic held at Food Zone Supermarket in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinic was held on Belmont Avenue in Springfield Saturday.

Mayor Domenic Sarno joined Caring Health Center for the event hosted at the Food Zone Supermarket Saturday afternoon.

The Mayor shared a statement ahead of Saturday’s event saying in part quote:

“Although our COVID-19 cases continue to trend in the right direction we must remain vigilant to defeat this COVID-19 pandemic. Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and I want to thank every for their continued patience and cooperation as we continue to work together with all of our community partners in making this life saving vaccine readily available.”

Western Mass News stopped by the vaccination clinic and spoke with the Clinical Director for COVID Response at Caring Health Center, Shamika Jones, who told us they had a bigger turnout than expected.

“We had a really good turn out in the beginning the weather was much better so still even despite it changing a little bit people are still coming they’re coming for information,” said Jones.

Jones added that many parents brought their kids to get vaccinated throughout the day. Springfield is currently the only school district in western Mass. With the school mask mandate still in place, the school committee is expected to meet on Thursday to discuss and vote on the current mask policy.

Caring Health Center will be holding another COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Food Zone on April 23rd.

