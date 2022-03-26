Holyoke natives hold ribbon-cutting for new Woodstone Tavern

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Holyoke natives just opened a new restaurant in the city.

They have been hard at work amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and Saturday was their ribbon-cutting ceremony.

It has been a lifelong dream for Lisa Lyle to open a restaurant in Holyoke, the city she grew up in.

“I grew up two blocks away from here when this was originally Martin’s Pharmacy and the building came up for sale and the opportunity presented itself,” Lyle told us. “I asked my husband if this is something he would consider.”

After many discussions, Lisa and her husband Woody Lyle took the leap of faith and decided to purchase the former pharmacy building. The Holyoke natives were supposed to close in March of 2020 right before the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

“It delayed our closing for months, which we were very nervous about,” Lyle said. “We ended up finally closing in August of 2020.”

At this time, she said the pandemic restrictions were still heightened, so they took the time to renovate the building.

“We just finished up in late February of this year, which was kind of perfect timing because they lifted most of the pandemic restrictions and we were ready,” Lyle told us..

She said eventually, it all came together. On Saturday, the couple officially opened the Woodstone Tavern doors for business. They said the goal is to offer the community a new upscale dining option in the city.

“We also have an eclectic menu,” Lyle said. “We have some vegan options, vegetarian. I think things on our menu you would not find elsewhere within the community.”

Amid staffing shortages across many industries, the couple is thankful they were able to get fully staffed.

“We reached out to the community and had a lot of applicants and were able to fulfill those positions,” Lyle said. “And we can’t say enough about our chef, Matt Baker. Without him, this may not have been possible.”

The couple said they are open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday, and they hope to open for outdoor dining in the summertime.

