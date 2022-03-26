Missing Sturbridge man’s body recovered at Quabbin Reservoir

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The body of a missing Sturbridge man was recovered at Quabbin Reservoir in Sturbridge Friday morning.

According to Police, a Department of Conservation and Recreation Ranger at the Quabbin Reservoir spotted a body in the lower section of the Reservoir’s spillway about 20 feet away from shore.

State Police divers responded an recovered the deceased man, who was confirmed to be George Guttler, 71, of Sturbridge.

Guttler was reported missing by his family on March 11. Multiple searches were conducted in the days following the announcement of Guttler going missing by local and State Police and DCR employees by air, land and water.

The investigation into Guttler’s death is ongoing and being lead by The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office the State Police Detective Unit for Hampshire/Franklin Counties.

