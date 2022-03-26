Nearly 500,000 essential workers expected to receive $500 payments

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Nearly 500,000 essential workers should expect to receive $500 payments over the next week as part of the Baker-Polito administration’s COVID essential pay program. This, leading to questions over who exactly will be receiving those payments.

We spoke with one local economics expert to find out who qualifies for this new program and how it works.

The Baker-Polito Adminstration recently announced the beginning of the distribution of the first round of $500 payments for low-income workers under the COVID-19 essential employee premium pay program. We checked in with professor of economics John Rogers from American International College to find out who might expect to see this extra cash soon.

“It’s anybody who’s working who went to work during the pandemic so obviously healthcare would be a big chunk of it grocery workers people in construction so it’s really based on your income that entitles you to this payment,” said John Rogers, Professor of Economics at American International College.

Approximately 500 thousand people in the Bay State will receive these payments, which represent the first round of a $460 million program passed by the Massachusetts Legislature, which is part of the Federal American Rescue Plan Act.

“It’s partially funded out of the American Care Rescue Act it’s federal money but it’s supplemented by state money from the state budget surplus, so it’s very solid financially,” said John Rogers, professor of Economics at American International College.

Massachusetts residents will be eligible for the first round of payments based on the following requirements:

A 2020 tax return must have been filed, must have been a Massachusetts resident in 2020, or a part year resident that lived in Massachusetts between March 10, 2020 and December 31, 2020, earned income of at least $12,750 in 2020 employment compensation, and had a total household income at or below 300% of the federal poverty level in 2020.

Individuals who received unemployment compensation in 2020 will not be eligible for the first round of payments. Nor will employees of the commonwealth’s executive branch, who received a one-time covid-related payment from the commonwealth as your employer.

Rogers said this program is helping acknowledge the challenges that essential workers faced when working during the pandemic.

“It’s way to say we appreciate what people did and they came to work when it was very difficult, and they were able to keep going so we want to recognize that,” said Rogers.

Eligible individuals will receive the payment in the form of a check mailed to them in the coming days.

