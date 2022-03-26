Police investigating officer-involved shooting on Onota Street in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A 22-year-old man was fatally shot by Pittsfield Police Friday night after he advanced at officers with a knife.

Police said that they were called to the 200-block of Onota Street for a report of a self-inflicted injury around 10 p.m. Friday night. Officers called for medical help once they arrived on scene.

Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn stated that the man was then left with his girlfriend who agreed to care for him throughout the night. However, police were called back to the address minutes later when the man created a disturbance.

The man, now armed with a knife, “advanced” on officers who subsequently tased him twice in an effort to subdue him. When this did not stop him, an unidentified officer fired his weapon at the man, striking him.

Police said that the man was taken to Berkshire Medical Center where life-saving measures were performed. Police were informed that by 11:20 p.m., the man had succumbed to his injuries.

The man’s name has been withheld until his family has been notified.

The officers involved will also remain nameless until the results of a preliminary investigation are revealed.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Officer will be overseeing the investigation. The office will be assisted by Pittsfield Police, the Berkshire Law Enforcement Task Force, and Massachusetts State Police as well as the State Police’s crime lab and ballistics section.

