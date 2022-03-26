Scattered showers roll in today with a chance for a thunderstorm, cooling trend on tap

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A few light showers developed overnight but partly cloudy skies will kick off the weekend with some streaks of morning sun as temperatures begin at sunrise in the low 40s, upper 30s in higher terrain. Clouds do roll in quickly this morning ahead of a fast moving cold front that approaches from the west.

Saturday will stay on the cooler side, compared to yesterday at least, with temps settling into the low and mid 50s. As the cold front approaches today, you can expect a couple rounds of scattered showers beginning around midday with the chance for a thunderstorm to develop. Upper level cold air will draw up warmer air at the surface with this cold front, allowing for the potential chance for thunder & lightning, and some heavier downpours with small hail or graupel. Graupel is nicknamed “soft hail” and is actually supercooled water droplets that form when the upper atmosphere is very cold.

A deepening jet stream and upper level low will pass over New England Sunday into Monday, bringing in a surge of Arctic air! A reminder that winter isn’t too far behind in the rearview! Sunday’s highs still get into the 40s, but wind gusts may top 30mph at times out of the northwest, which will make the day feel colder. A spot shower is possible or even a snow shower in the Berkshires. An Arctic front will usher in colder air Sunday night and Monday’s highs barely make it to freezing. Blustery conditions are expected as well Monday, so expect it to feel more like teens and 20s.

Cold air remains in place Tuesday, but also very dry air with mainly sunny skies. We remain breezy with temperatures about 10 degrees below normal. Temperatures continue to moderate mid to late week with highs possibly back into the 50s and 60s by late week. Spotty showers of rain or a wintry mix are possible Wednesday night, then showers look to return for Friday.

