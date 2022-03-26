Springfield middle school fight shared on social media

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A fight at a Springfield middle school leads to kids posting it online and it getting shared to multiple apps. Parents are raising concerns. And we’re getting answers from the Springfield school district and police.

In the video, no one stepped in to stop the fight until they got down the stairs and a teacher stepped in. It happened Thursday at dismissal. Parents are questioning where the teachers and security were at the time.

Captured on camera. A fight between two girls at Chestnut Middle School. The one girl pulled the other girl by the hair. And dragging her. It eventually ended up down some stairs. A teacher stepping in to end it. The video spread on social media apps. And got reposted on next door. One parent reacts to the video.

“If that was my daughter, I would be flipping out. I’d be in school right now. And I wouldn’t leave until they have answers for me. I wouldn’t let that happen to my daughter,” said parent Lesligicela DeJesus.

Western Mass News reached out to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh about the situation. He told us in a statement in part:

“Staff brought an incident that occurred [Thursday] at dismissal to our Quebec unit’s attention [Friday] morning. The incident is under investigation.”

Western Mass News getting answers. We went right to the school district to ask them about what happened. The district confirmed with us there was a fight and it’s being investigated by school and police officials. Based on the results of the investigation there could be appropriate consequences for the parties involved. That could range from a parent conference to expulsion.

When we were outside of the middle school, multiple parents told Western Mass News that there are several issues at the school outside of the fight that occurred Thursday.

“There’s always some kind of fight or something always going on. My daughter comes home from school she’s always telling me stuff that’s going on in school,” said DeJesus.

Many parents also told Western Mass News they are trying to take their kids to another school because of the issues their child has faced or been around.

