Advertisement

Springfield Police investigating overnight shooting on Worthington Street

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are investigating after a shots-fired call on Worthington Street overnight left one man with serious, life-threatening injuries.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers responded to the 100-block of Worthing Street around 2:10 a.m. Saturday for a ShotSpotter activation.

Once on scene, officers located an adult male gunshot victim. He was subsequently brought to Baystate Medical Center to be treated.

Police said that the victim sustained serious, life-threatening injuries,

The Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Stick with Western Mass News on air and online for the latest developments as they enter our newsroom.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

MGN
Police investigating officer-involved shooting on Onota Street in Pittsfield
Springfield fire crews respond to garage fire on Rowland Street
Springfield fire crews respond to garage fire on Rowland Street
Students react to UMass' new head Men's Basketball Coach
Students react to UMass’ new head Men’s Basketball Coach
Wilbraham man being charged with Operating to Endanger after Friday night crash in Northampton
Wilbraham man being charged with Operating to Endanger after Northampton crash