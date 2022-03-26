Springfield Police investigating overnight shooting on Worthington Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are investigating after a shots-fired call on Worthington Street overnight left one man with serious, life-threatening injuries.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers responded to the 100-block of Worthing Street around 2:10 a.m. Saturday for a ShotSpotter activation.

Once on scene, officers located an adult male gunshot victim. He was subsequently brought to Baystate Medical Center to be treated.

Police said that the victim sustained serious, life-threatening injuries,

The Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

