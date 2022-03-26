Students react to UMass’ new head Men’s Basketball Coach

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -We’re continuing to follow exciting news tonight out of UMass Amherst, the men’s basketball team has named a new head coach!

A big name in college basketball Frank Martin, is making his way to Amherst for the 2022-2023 season.

Frank Martin replaces Matt McCall as head coach of the Men’s team. The university decided to part ways with McCall after five seasons. Students we spoke with are hoping martin will bring some positive change to the team.

Change is coming to UMass Amherst’s men’s basketball team, after athletic director Ryan Bamford announced on Friday that frank martin was named the new head coach.

Honestly, I feel like that was a great hire.

UMass fans reacting to the news and said they’re hopeful for the new team. Martin replaces matt McCall, who went 51 and 81 in five years as the team’s head coach. The minutemen haven’t been to the NCAA tournament since 2014, but students said they’re hoping martin can turn the program around.

“I’ve heard he’s had a pretty good track record in the past and he’s coached at some big schools so hearing that he came to the school is good to know that he could maybe bring in some bigger recruits to make the team better,” said UMass sophomore Dan Weston.

Martin brings with him an extensive list of credentials. He spent ten seasons as head coach of the university of South Carolina. In 2017, he led the gamecocks to their first ever NCAA final four spot.

“That’s a power five school so he should bring a lot of experience to here, so hopefully that will translate in the a10 conference, so I feel like it’s a great hire,” said Korey Hawkins, University of New Haven sophomore.

During his first head coaching gig with Kansas state, Martin brought the wildcats to the NCAA tournament in four out of his five seasons with the team. In 2010, he was recognized as the big 12 coach of the year.

Frank Martin took to Twitter Friday afternoon to respond to the news, saying in part quote: “Anya and I have never been more excited to call a place home like we are with UMass. It is evident that there is tremendous alignment in place to win and do it the right way. We cannot wait to be in Amherst and represent that community and our incredible university.”

“They’re in a good direction where they’re going towards good things, they’ve been winning more lately. with him it should put them over the hump with what they needed,” said Thomas.

The Martin Family has some familiarity with Amherst, Martin’s wife Anya ran track and field for UMass in 1998.

