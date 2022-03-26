UMass hockey’s run in NCAA tournament ends with overtime loss to Minnesota

WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The UMass men’s hockey team opened up their NCAA tournament run Friday in the Bay State.

The Minutemen will be going home after tonight’s game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at the DCU Center. We caught up with fans who made the short trip east prior to the big game.

“It’s so fun. I’ve been going to all the games I can,” said UMass freshman Bryan Meade.

UMass freshman Ryan Concannon added, “The energy’s always up on-campus. There’s never a down moment.”

UMass Amherst students filled Worcester’s DCU Center on Friday night to watch the men’s hockey team compete in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.

“A lot of kids taking the bus here and getting the student tickets,” said UMass junior Tanner Willman.

Last year, the Minutemen won their first national championship in program history and fans told Western Mass News they’re hungry for one more.

“Back-to-back would be insane for sure. I would love it. I think everyone would love it,” said UMass freshman Treyson Yates.

UMass freshman Dominic Uva explained, “I think it would be even better.”

Five years removed from only winning five games all season, UMass entered this tournament fresh off their second consecutive Hockey East championship, led by head coach Greg Carve and Hobey Baker finalist and fan favorite Bobby Trivigno.

“Coach carvel, he’s the G.O.A.T. He’s the absolute goat,” noted UMass junior Tim Farley.

UMass freshman Ryan Carroll said, “He’s crushing it on the ice, killing it. He’s going to win the Hobey Baker, best player on the ice by far, really the spirit of the team.”

Win or lose, the UMass pride flowed from western Massachusetts to Worcester.

“The Minutemen are my life,” said UMass freshman Nick Towle.

Stacey Willman, a UMass fan at Friday’s game, explained, “I’m just so proud of all the players and the parents must be so proud.”

The Minutemen’s season came to an end on Friday. Minnesota overcame an early 2-0 deficit to win 4-3 in overtime and there will be a new national champion in college hockey this year.

