UMass students call for counseling resources

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Students at UMass Amherst remain on high alert following a hit and run on campus earlier this week that left a student badly injured.

They are now calling for the university to provide more counseling resources for the student body.

On Monday night - the UMass Amherst community was shaken after a hit and run on campus.

Police said the victim, a 20-year-old student, remains hospitalized and the suspect 20-year-old Jacob Delisle is facing numerous charges including, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

Students we spoke to remain on edge.

“I feel like there is a lot of anxiety in the air,” said Gabriella Goldin, sophomore.

Sophomore Gabriella Goldin told Western Mass News that emotions are high following the second pedestrian accident on campus this semester.

“But I think people are really freaked out because this happened twice in one month, this one was also a hit and run, it’s kinda of just anxiety-provoking,” she said.

Meanwhile, sophomore Danielle Craig believes the university could provide more counseling resources for students in light of the recent tragedies.

“I wish they would talk about it more, at least do something else but we kind of just got the emails and everyone goes about their day,” said Craig.

We reached out University officials and they told us: ‘The Center for Counseling and Psychological Services provides services available to all [students].’

