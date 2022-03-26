Advertisement

Wilbraham man being charged with Operating to Endanger after Northampton crash

By Olivia Hickey
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A 19-year old male driver from Wilbraham is being charged with Operating to Endanger after a one-car crash on Burts Pit Road in Northampton.

Northampton Police said investigation revealed the car was traveling well over the posted 20 MPH speed limit. Police said the driver failed to make a sharp left turn. The car then went airborne, collided with three trees and flipped over several times before landing upright.

According to Northampton Police, both occupants freed themselves from the heavily damaged vehicle, and were treated on scene for minor injuries by Northampton Fire Rescue.

