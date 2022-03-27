Big E Fairgrounds hosts Home and Garden Show

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News stopped by the Big E Fairgrounds to check out the Western Mass Home and Garden Show.

We spoke with Randy Gauthier, the president of Nextgen Roofing, located in Westfield. He told us they started the home show in 2019 and they are excited to be back with the community following the pandemic. Gauthier also added that they are working to bring respect back to the roofing community.

“We want to value low risk option you know when you give a contractor a deposit you wanna know that they’re going to over deliver on their promises and that what we’re trying to bring back to the roofing industry,” said Gauthier.

He explained that 90 percent of roofing companies go out of business within the first year, not for a lack of skills, but due to a lack of customer service, something he adds Nextgen Roofing is striving to change.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.