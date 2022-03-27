Advertisement

Breezy and Cool Today, Down-Right Cold on Monday!

An Arctic front will usher in colder air Sunday night and Monday’s highs barely make it to freezing. Blustery conditions are expected as well Monday, so expect
By Zack Duhaime
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -

A deepening jet stream will be over New England Sunday into Monday, bringing in a surge of Arctic air! A reminder that winter isn’t too far behind in the rearview! Sunday’s highs still get into the 40s, but wind gusts may top 30mph at times out of the northwest, which will make the day feel colder. A spot shower is possible or even a snow shower in the Berkshires. There’s even an outside chance that other locations could see a flake or rain.

An Arctic front will usher in colder air Sunday night and Monday’s highs barely make it to freezing. Blustery conditions are expected as well Monday, so expect it to feel more like teens and 20s. It will feel like the dead of winter with mainly cloudy skies. Reframe from planting anything just yet as this cold snap can really pose a threat to the fresh plantings.

Cold air remains in place Tuesday, but also very dry air with mainly sunny skies. We remain breezy with temperatures about 10 degrees below normal. Temperatures continue to moderate mid to late week with highs possibly back into the 50s, maybe even some and 60s by late week. Spotty showers of rain or a wintry mix are possible Wednesday night, then showers look to return for Friday. So, we bring back the warmth but the rain chances as well...

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
Ken’s Sunday morning forecast
First Warning Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Saturday evening forecast
Don's Saturday Evening Forecast
First Warning Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Saturday evening forecast
Mostly cloudy and chilly tonight. Temperatures trending colder through Tuesday
Meteorologist Ken Mahan has your latest forecast.
Ken’s Saturday morning forecast