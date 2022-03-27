Breezy and Cool Today, Down-Right Cold on Monday!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -

A deepening jet stream will be over New England Sunday into Monday, bringing in a surge of Arctic air! A reminder that winter isn’t too far behind in the rearview! Sunday’s highs still get into the 40s, but wind gusts may top 30mph at times out of the northwest, which will make the day feel colder. A spot shower is possible or even a snow shower in the Berkshires. There’s even an outside chance that other locations could see a flake or rain.

An Arctic front will usher in colder air Sunday night and Monday’s highs barely make it to freezing. Blustery conditions are expected as well Monday, so expect it to feel more like teens and 20s. It will feel like the dead of winter with mainly cloudy skies. Reframe from planting anything just yet as this cold snap can really pose a threat to the fresh plantings.

Cold air remains in place Tuesday, but also very dry air with mainly sunny skies. We remain breezy with temperatures about 10 degrees below normal. Temperatures continue to moderate mid to late week with highs possibly back into the 50s, maybe even some and 60s by late week. Spotty showers of rain or a wintry mix are possible Wednesday night, then showers look to return for Friday. So, we bring back the warmth but the rain chances as well...

