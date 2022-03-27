City Councilor reacts to Worthington Street shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police are investigating a shooting that took place late last night on Worthington Street which left one gunshot victim with serious life-threatening injuries.

This is the second shooting to happen in the city of Springfield this week. We spoke with one city councilor to find out what she wants to see done to prevent more violence from happening in the city moving forward.

“I’m going to see if it comes up in our Public Safety Subcommittee meetings, see if that’s something that we can do I’m not sure how much we can do of course develop some ordinances,” said Zaida Govan, Ward 8 City Councilor.

Just after 2 a.m. early Saturday morning, Springfield Police responded to the 0-100 block of Worthington Street for a ShotSpotter activation. It was the second shooting in the city over a four-day span.

According to Springfield Police, an adult male gunshot victim was transported to Baystate Medical Center with serious life-threatening injuries. The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit.

“I think we all need to work together to figure out what the route of the problem is, that’s where I always like to go,” said Govan.

On Wednesday, a shooting also took place in broad daylight on Saint James Avenue. Springfield Police said 24-year-old Amika Blake was shooting at another person when he was hit by a bullet. He was transported to the hospital and later arrested, due to having two active arrest warrants for violating probation.

“I would like to know where these guns are coming from where these people are getting these illegal guns from and that’s something I would really like to investigate I know Springfield Police Department is working really hard to get guns off the street and to keep our community safe,” said Govan.

Govan told Western Mass News that despite the two incidents, she believes it’s more of an isolated issue, rather than one sweeping the city.

“I feel very safe in my city, and I hope that other residents are going to feel safe as well,” said Govan.

We have reached out to the Springfield Police Department for an update on the Worthington Street shooting, but there is no additional information at this time.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.