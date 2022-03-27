Community comes together for Swish Night to benefit Make-A-Wish Foundation

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -It was a special night for basketball fans and those giving back to a good cause at the Longmeadow Country Club.

300 people came together for Swish Night to help the Make-A-Wish organization bring joy to children with critical illnesses.

We caught up with Colin Dowd, who told Western Mass News what this event means to him.

“It’s very special to me. I got granted a wish I think 12 years ago to go to Alaska and ever since then I’ve been very involved in Make-A-Wish. Giving back to such a great organization that changed my whole batter with cancer,” said Dowd.

Dowd participated in a speaking program with former wish recipients and wish kids in attendance.

The event also featured a live auction and silent auction, all to benefit the Make-A-Wish program.

