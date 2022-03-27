Holyoke author writes book highlighting faith, forgiveness and recovery

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One Holyoke resident has overcome a life-altering injury and is now sharing his story in a book.

On July 16, 2010, Patrick Shanahan was on vacation with his family on Cape Cod. He decided to go for what would be his last walk ever.

As he walked in the area of Barnstable Road in Hyannis, he was surround by a couple people, demanding everything he had on him.

“Once I saw Satan in his eyes, I knew that they were for real, and I got the kids arm off me and I was able to run. I looked back and said I don’t, I didn’t have anything on me,” said Shanahan.

Patrick tried running away, but he was shot in the back, changing his life forever.

“The surgeon told me that I’d be paralyzed for life, but I could live, I focused right away on knowing that I could live and what can I do and how can I live, so focusing on the positives there’s always something we can accomplish in our lives,” said Shanahan.

Western Mass News sat down with Patrick Shanahan, the author of “They called me Boston,” named for the nickname “Boston” given to him in the hospital to protect his identity. Shanahan, a licensed adjustment counselor, told us he wrote the book, published in December 2021 as a way to share his faith, recovery and as a way to inspire others.

“It may not be a physical disability, but we all have our stories, we all have our own struggles. And if we can bring our positives to each other and share that and help each other out that increases hope faith becomes alive and we live our religion,” Shanahan explained.

Shanhan told us the investigation is closed, but the people who did this to him, were never found. But, he’s found forgiveness and just wishes things went differently.

“If you needed some money, I would’ve bought you a pizza and a pitcher of beer that night and you didn’t give me the chance so now I’m giving you the chance through my own forgiveness. that I am blessed to be alive, and I want you to know that there’s hope for you, there’s hope for me, there’s divine mercy for you and there’s forgiveness for you,” said Shanahan.

If you are interested in reading “They called me Boston”, you can find it online and in local bookshops.

