Officials identify man killed in Pittsfield officer-involved shooting on Onota Street

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The man involved in a officer-involved shooting on Onota Street in Pittsfield has been identified as 22-year-old Miguel Estrella.

According to the Berkshire DA’s Office, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on Sunday.

The Pittsfield Police Department responded to 279 Onota Street Friday night just after 10:00 after receiving several 911 calls for assistance requests. According to the DA’s Office, callers told dispatch that Estrella had a history of mental illness and he was cutting himself and was located outside of the apartment building.

County Ambulance was dispatched and responded to the scene and offered Estrella emergency medical services and transport to the hospital, which Estrella declined.

According to the Berkshire DA’s Office, after emergency and medical responders left the scene a third 911 call came in requesting that officers return due to Estrella, according to the caller, “acting crazy again,” the caller also said “he needs to be taken to the hospital.”

Emergency crews were again dispatched to Onota Street after 10:00 p.m. According to the DA’s Office, Two Pittsfield Police officers arrived ahead of County Ambulance and encountered Estrella near the entrance of the apartment building.

According to an eyewitness, Estrella had a knife in his hand when police were there. According to the DA’s office, Estrella advanced towards the officers. Evidence at the scene shows that officer used tasers, which were unsuccessful in stopping him. One of the officers then shot Estrella two times, according to the DA’s office.

According to the DA’s Office, the officers attempted to provide lifesaving aid. Ambulance then arrived on scene and transported Estrella to Berkshire Medical Center where he subsequently died.

The Pittsfield Police Department has placed both officers that responded on administrative leave, pending the preliminary report of Pittsfield Police’s internal Force Investigation Team.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office has jurisdiction over the case. The Massachusetts State Police is conducting a criminal investigation into Estrella’s death following standard protocols in officer-involved shootings.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the State Police Detective Unit at 413-499-1112.

