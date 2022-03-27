Palmer crews respond to car fire on Mass. Pike

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Palmer were called to the Massachusetts Turnpike Sunday morning for a report of a car fire.

The Palmer Fire Department was dispatched to the westbound side of the Mass. Turnpike near mile marker 61 just before 10 a.m. to extinguish a car that had its front end engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported.

No cause was released at this time.

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online for more details as they enter our newsroom.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.