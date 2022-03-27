Visitors head to The Zoo in Forest Park for opening day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Zoo in Forest Park kicked off their 2022 season Saturday!

People of all ages enjoyed observing and feeding all different kinds of animals in their habitats.

We caught up with one person who didn’t let the rain spoil his family fun

“Well, Massachusetts definitely has a nice zoo here and we’re gonna come back here again... It’s a good experience just be around with your family and enjoy it,” said Brian Perez of Queens, New York.

Development Manager Gabry Tyson told us visitors have a lot to look forward to this year.

“It’s a lot easier to visit us with the COVID-19 restrictions have lifted, you no longer need a timed ticket to visit the mask mandate has been lifted, there’s no longer a one-way path around the zoo and of course we have some new animals here,” she said.

The Zoo will be open weekends through march and April all week during Massachusetts and Connecticut April break weeks! Tickets can be purchased at the gate the day of your visit.

