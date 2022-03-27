White Lion Brewery introduces hip hop beer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -White Lion Brewery in Springfield presented a hip hop beer Saturday night.

We spoke with Easy A.D. of the legendary Cold Crush Brothers who told us they collaborated with the brewery to create Cold Crush IPA which he describes as incredible.

“We’re excited because we’re at the forefront of something new and we understand the word branding now,” he said.

He told us that they will soon be partnering up with more hip hop pioneers in order to create four new brews a year. All of those artists or groups that they collaborate with will be hip hop creators who launched their careers in 90′s.

