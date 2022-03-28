Agawam woman offering reward for donated stuffed cat with father’s ashes

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An Agawam woman is still searching for a missing stuffed cat that holds a vial of father’s ashes inside.

“It’s definitely not in that store at this point. It’s in somebody’s home,” said Mary Kirk.

Cheshire is missing. An accidental donation has turned into a nearly month-long search for a missing stuffed cat that looks identical to this.

The missing stuffed animal looks identical to this one. (Western Mass News)

“The cat was given to my son by my father, so my son’s grandfather, in 2001, so he was two and when my dad died four years ago, we had some of my dad’s ashes and put them in a plastic vile in a velvet pouch and put it inside the back of the stuffed animal, so he would always be with my son,” Kirk explained.

Kirk’s husband accidentally donated the stuffed animal at Savers in West Springfield. A sign now is posted on the store’s front door in hopes that someone will recognize it. Inside the cat is a special button in the arm where the cat will meow three times.

Kirk told Western Mass News she is also now offering a reward.

“I even bought a brand new one for the child to replace it, so whoever has it, they’re going to get another stuffed animal back, plus the $350 reward this time,” Kirk added.

Thursday marks the four-year anniversary of Kirk’s father’s death and she is hoping that will bring some added luck.

“The fact that we are getting ready to move. Our house is going on the market in another couple of weeks, so it’s kind of hard for us to move out of the area with this unsettled, so I’m really hoping that somebody knows somebody who had bought this from Savers,” Kirk said.

Her son is now 22 and is also hopeful that the power of social media will help bring back his beloved tabby cat.

“It’s being shared everywhere, and I’m totally humbled and grateful to everybody who is trying. I got a lot of people that are just praying and that itself is something that means a lot to me too, Kirk noted.

FACTS: This stuffed animal was donated to Savers located at : 135 Memorial Avenue, West Springfield, Massachusetts... Posted by Mary Mellinger Kirk on Friday, March 11, 2022

If you believe you may have purchased the cat at Savers in West Springfield, you can find Kirk’s contact information HERE.

