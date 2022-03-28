Chicopee High School’s updated cell phone policy begins this week

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Beginning this week, Chicopee High School will start requiring students to lock their cell phones in magnetic pouches during the school day. This is part of the school’s initiative to keep students’ phones off and learning on.

We spoke with the principal of the high school to find out more about the preparations that will begin tomorrow for this pilot program.

“Cell phones are never allowed in classrooms never allowed in the hallways and then post pandemic it’s just been really, really difficult to get students off their phones,” explained Chicopee high school principal Carol Kruser.

Chicopee High School is cracking down on students’ cell phone usage in the classroom. Starting Tuesday, students will be required to place their phones in magnetic locking pouches during the school day, made by the company Yondr.

“We just need students to know that we’re serious and we’re doing this for them and a lot of students realize that,” said Kruser.

Chicopee High School principal Carol Kruser told Western Mass News that this is an added measure to update their current cell phone policy in place. She said Yondr will assess the logistics of the building on Monday before distributing the pouches on Tuesday.

“What they’re doing tomorrow is come in and say how do we get the students in quickly how do we get the students out quickly how do we have the least amount of disruption in their lives, how to make sure kids don’t sneak in other entrances and exits, how to keep the security of the building intact,” said Kruser.

She added there will be consequences for those who do not follow the rules and that the school’s goal is to get students to refocus in the classroom following a year and a half of remote learning.

“What I’m hoping to get out of it is that they’re not constantly bombarded with the pressure to constantly be on TikTok constantly be on Netflix to be watching videos to be constantly texting their friends,” said Kruser.

Kruser added that they have a contract with Yondr through the rest of the year with plans to continue using the pouches next year. They will assess after the 2022-23 school year to see if it is needed beyond that.

