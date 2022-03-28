Chicopee High students speak out ahead of cell phone lockup program rollout

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee High School community is speaking out ahead of a controversial cell phone lockup system being put into place this week.

Representatives from Yondr, the company that makes the magnetic locking cell phone pouches, were at the high school on Monday to assess logistics before students receive their pouches on Tuesday.

“A lot of kids are not gonna like it and they’re going to rebel,” said Chicopee High freshman Jayden Berard.

Chicopee High freshman Ahmad Wael Ahmad added, “It’s for the better. Hopefully in the future, we’ll improve the test scores.”

Chicopee High School students spoke with Western Mass News before receiving magnetic locking pouches on Tuesday that will help keep cell phones off in the classroom. Students are required to lock their cell phones in the pouch upon their arrival to school. They keep the pouches with them in class until they can be unlocked at the end of the school day.

“I mean do I like it? No. Do I know what the reasoning is for it? Yeah, I get it,” said Chicopee High sophomore Deven Macy.

The pilot program was proposed to limit distractions in the classroom and improve test scores. Students agree they understand why the policy is in place, but that doesn’t mean everyone is on board.

[Reporter: Do you think everyone’s going to comply and put their phones in tomorrow?]

“Absolutely not. I already have many people that have said we will not do it,” Macy noted.

Chicopee High freshman Faisal Ahmad said, “I’m going to have to. It’s not really a choice.”

Jennifer Picard, whose son is a Chicopee High junior, added, “Well, my son is a rule follower, so he’ll comply and do what he’s supposed to, but he already does that.”

Picard shared an email with Western Mass News which was sent out to parents from Chicopee High School Principal Carol Kruser that read:

“I want to thank you all for your overwhelming support of this initiative. It has been great talking to you and your children. I know this will be a transition for some.”

Picard noted, “…Which is 100 percent false. Parents are not 100 percent behind this. Most parents are against it.”

The pilot program runs through the end of the school year and, in total, the two-year initiative will carry a price tag of over $16,000.

“I don’t think it’s going to go well at all. The kids that don’t comply now still won’t comply and I think that we’re gonna see that disciplinary action doesn’t get done again, so we’ve just wasted a bunch of money,” Picard explained.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.