Emergency crews respond to head-on crash on Route 116 in South Hadley

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Amherst Road in South Hadley has reopened following a crash just after noon on Monday.

Emergency crews responded to a head-on collision on Route 116, also known as Amherst Road.

South Hadley Fire and Granby Police were also called to assist at the scene.

The collision occurred between two vehicles going opposite ways on Route 116.

Three people were transported to area hospitals, one with serious injuries.

Western Mass News has contacted South Hadley Police for more information. Stay tuned on air and online for further developments.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.