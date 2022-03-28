Former UMass Amherst student found guilty of 2017 dorm room rape

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A former UMass Amherst student has been found guilty of rape in connection with a December 2017 dorm room assault.

A spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s office told Western Mass News that Ryder Chilcoff of Villa Park, California was convicted of a single count of rape after a three-hour deliberation from the jury.

Chilcoff was 21 years old and a student at UMass Amherst four years ago when he was arrested for the 2017 assault.

According to the DA’s office, the victim had been out drinking with friends on the night of December 8, 2017 and returned to her dormitory early morning on the 9th. The victim accidentally entered the dorm room directly above hers which happened to be Chilcoff’s. Believing it to be her own, she fell asleep in his bed where she was then raped.

Chilcoff will be sentenced Tuesday morning by Hampshire Superior Court. According to the DA’s office, the rape conviction carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and registration as a sex offender is required.

