Getting answers: Eversource announces proposal for electric rate hike

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Coming off a winter of higher electric bills, Eversource is now proposing a 6-8% rate hike for next year.

Western Mass News is getting answers on what this means for customers and what one local legislator is doing to try and stop it.

“It’s important for our customers to see and hear how their money is being invested to keep this electric system reliable,” said Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress.

She told Western Mass News that they are requesting an electric rate hike. If approved by the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities, the increase would take effect in January 2023.

“What we are talking about is an investment, the consistent investment that we make the electric system reliable, to keep it resilient, to make sure we have as few outages as possible,” Ress explained. “And those outages are as short as they can be. That requires automation. That requires, also, a significant and consistent investment in the system.”

Western Mass News broke down how Eversource’s electric rate increase could impact you.

Small general service customers could be paying 6% more. For medium and large service customers, prices could be 8% higher.

Ress told us the rate review process has only just begun, and public hearings are scheduled this week.

State Representative Orlando Ramos said that he plans to speak out.

“I will be at the hearing,” he told us. “I will be testifying against their proposal, and I will be submitting a formal request to DPU to investigate this rate hike.”

He said that raising electric prices would be harmful.

“We still have people that are feeling the effects financially from the pandemic,” said Representative Ramos. “Business owners, property owners, just families everywhere. They’re still struggling financially because of the pandemic.”

Ress detailed to us Eversource’s response.

“We have these hearings, we want to hear from him,” she said. “We want to hear from our customers what they have to say. It’s important.”

The first public hearing for the electric distribution review rate is Tuesday at 10 a.m. and the second one is on Thursday at 6 p.m.

You can find more information on the proposal on Eversource’s website.

